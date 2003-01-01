Ask a Question
MailJack+

Send PDFs as postal mail
—easily, automatically, without coding

US Postal Service
Turn PDFs into postal mail without printing, folding, stuffing, or sticking a stamp on an envelope. MailJack+ is ideal for sending invoices, statements, and other computer-generated communications—preaddressed or using a separate address list. For PDF documents, think of MailJack+ as a time-saving, cost-efficient, easy-to-manage, virtual mailroom.

Just create a one-time, master MailJack "template" that defines: 1) the mailpiece format, page-count, paper type, and so on; 2) the address source—preaddressed documents or a list; and 3) the mail class. Save your template and reuse it anytime to send mail the same way—without further setup or extra steps. Just upload and send.

There are three types of MailJacks:

a Preaddressed PDF
Type 2: PDF + Mailing List

...or use MailJack+
to automate the
sending of PDFs to
a mailing list...

Set up MailJack+ to quickly
send a single 1-10 page PDF to
one or more recipients on any
CSV mailing list. Just drag and
drop a PDF, upload your list and
you're done...

Mailjack It!
a PDF to an Address List
Type 3: PDF + Mailing List

...or use MailJack+ to
automate the merging
of variable data with
your MOL documents
on the fly...

Set up MailJack+ to automate
the sending of any pre-staged
variable data document from
your Mailing Online Pro account
with just a couple of clicks.
Powerful, fast, and personalized!

a Mail Merge PDF
a Mail Merge PDF
