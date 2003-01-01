MailJack+
Send PDFs as postal mail
—easily, automatically, without coding
Turn PDFs into postal mail without printing, folding, stuffing, or sticking a stamp on an envelope. MailJack+ is ideal for sending invoices, statements, and other computer-generated communications—preaddressed or using a separate address list. For PDF documents, think of MailJack+ as a time-saving, cost-efficient, easy-to-manage, virtual mailroom.
Just create a one-time, master MailJack "template" that defines: 1) the mailpiece format, page-count, paper type, and so on; 2) the address source—preaddressed documents or a list; and 3) the mail class. Save your template and reuse it anytime to send mail the same way—without further setup or extra steps. Just upload and send.
There are three types of MailJacks:
Statements & Invoices
Invoices
Explanations of benefits
Password changes
Confirmations
Announcements
Lead generation
Prospecting
News
Thank yous
Membership renewals
Introductions
Surveys
Appointment reminders
Follow-ups
Recall alerts
Real estate listings
Late payment reminders
Invitations
Type 1: Preaddressed PDF
MailJack+
automatically grabs
addresses from your
PDF documents...
One at a time or as an output
stream, MailJack+ reads and
automatically standardizes your
addresses then prints and mails
each document with USPS IMb
Tracking. Easily, automatically,
and without coding...
B2B Lists
Rental Lists
Catalog Lists
Residential Lists
Education Lists
Small Business Lists
Marketing Lists
Medical Lists
Government Lists
Healthcare Lists
Mortgage Lists
Insurance Lists
College Lists
Consumer Lists
Investors Lists
Legal Lists
Manufacturing Lists
Religious Lists
Type 2: PDF + Mailing List
...or use MailJack+
to automate the
sending of PDFs to
a mailing list...
Set up MailJack+ to quickly
send a single 1-10 page PDF to
one or more recipients on any
CSV mailing list. Just drag and
drop a PDF, upload your list and
you're done...
{ Organization }
{ Last name }
{ Membership number }
{ Salutation }
{ Price }
{ Invoice number }
{ Date }
{ First name }
{ Zip Code }
{ Greeting }
{ Discount code }
{ Password }
{ City }
{ Location }
{ Property address }
{ Legal }
{ Registration deadline }
{ Event date }
Type 3: PDF + Mailing List
...or use MailJack+ to
automate the merging
of variable data with
your MOL documents
on the fly...
Set up MailJack+ to automate
the sending of any pre-staged
variable data document from
your Mailing Online Pro account
with just a couple of clicks.
Powerful, fast, and personalized!